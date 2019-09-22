Zacks: Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Polar Power stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 36,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,816. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 98.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

