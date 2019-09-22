Zacks Investment Research Lowers L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.