Zacks: Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fanhua an industry rank of 46 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CICC Research cut Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 294,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.34. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

