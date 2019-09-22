Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Tutor Perini reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

TPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

TPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 388,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $653.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.92. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,649,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 674,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,406,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,805,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 164,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

