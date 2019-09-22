Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.06. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,636. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $38,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,003 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

