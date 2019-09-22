Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In related news, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $24,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $468,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,201,162 shares of company stock worth $895,176,581 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,572. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,037.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

