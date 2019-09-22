Zacks: AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AquaBounty Technologies an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of AQB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,924. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

