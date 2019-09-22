Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Invesco posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,527. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

