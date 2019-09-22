Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Plug Power also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 5,486,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,790. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

