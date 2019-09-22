Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.09. Noble Energy posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Noble Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 356.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,424. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

