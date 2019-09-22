Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Kemper reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.76. 537,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $69,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

