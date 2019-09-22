Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Brokerages expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report $76.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. Yext reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $299.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $300.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $388.88 million, with estimates ranging from $377.86 million to $394.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,151,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $80,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 618,624 shares of company stock worth $14,288,252. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Yext by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yext by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yext by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 630,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

