Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Down 6.8%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.39 and last traded at $96.55, 10,078,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 3,786,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.81.

Get Xilinx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $357,999.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.