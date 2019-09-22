Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce sales of $208.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.18 million and the lowest is $206.30 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $194.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $927.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $928.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

WMGI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 2,386,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Palmisano bought 46,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $997,929.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 886,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 352,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

