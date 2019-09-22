Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $856.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 108,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

