WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 428,385 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 186,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

