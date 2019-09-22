WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 428,385 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 186,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.