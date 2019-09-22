WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $6.31 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $128,254.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange, Bittrex and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

