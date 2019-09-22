Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE WMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 954,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,822. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 943.01 and a quick ratio of 943.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

