Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 38,577.6% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,818,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,254,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,337,244. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

