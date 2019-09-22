Wavesbet (WBET) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Wavesbet has a market cap of $196,500.00 and $74,592.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000658 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

