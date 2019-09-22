Wagerr (WGR) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,464,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,084,811 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

