Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

