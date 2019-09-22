Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 103,286 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,286 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Fidelity National Financial worth $243,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $16,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 322,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 138,845 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,128,618.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,776,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.