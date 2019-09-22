Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 808,710 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 808,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $214,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $327,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

AVY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.82. 754,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,762. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.