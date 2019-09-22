Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $170.84 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $170,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 797,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.