Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.56% of Quanta Services worth $193,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.