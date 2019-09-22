Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,183,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,298.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $143,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

