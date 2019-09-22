Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 311,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,146. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritex by 142.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veritex by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

