Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $63,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,453,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

