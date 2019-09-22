Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

