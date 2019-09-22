Universa (UTNP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $15,353.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

