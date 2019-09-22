Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,051.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $166.38. 3,419,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

