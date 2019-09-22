Unified Trust Company N.A. Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after buying an additional 895,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,323,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,908,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Baxter International by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after buying an additional 1,945,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

