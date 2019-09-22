Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMPQ opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

In related news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

