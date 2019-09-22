Ultimate Secure Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $284.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $122,448.00 and $284.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 43.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

