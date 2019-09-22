UBS Group Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $132.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $136.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $168.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.56.

FedEx stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $250.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

