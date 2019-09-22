UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €8.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.51) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.02 ($10.48).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

