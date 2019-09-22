UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,837 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,120,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,229.93. 1,573,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,267. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.77. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

