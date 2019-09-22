UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $923.42 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,841,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Bank of America worth $923,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after buying an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,049,000 after buying an additional 801,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,580,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,838,000 after buying an additional 132,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. 167,359,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,948,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

