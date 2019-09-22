UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $351.97 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of United Technologies worth $351,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 12,791.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 935,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

UTX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.57. 4,809,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,240. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

