UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $461,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $116.16. 7,516,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

