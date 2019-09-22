UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Zoetis worth $408,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,159.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,375,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,562. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

