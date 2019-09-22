UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,295 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $698,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,204,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

