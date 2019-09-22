Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Triton International worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 771,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,704. Triton International Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

