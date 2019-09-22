Traid Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Traid has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traid has a total market cap of $5,417.00 and $3.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 42,944,500 coins and its circulating supply is 20,004,500 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Traid Coin Trading

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

