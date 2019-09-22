Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 15,141 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dollar General by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 124,097 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 63,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,845,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 125,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.32.

NYSE DG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.23. 1,819,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,760. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

