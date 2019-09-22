Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 14,270 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.37. 16,132,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,138,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

