Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 185,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,543. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

