ThoreNext One Day Volume Reaches $162,423.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $196.56 million and $162,423.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $9.08 or 0.00090493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00202360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01177451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00090730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

