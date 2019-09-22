Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $70,885.00 and approximately $95,465.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00719674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011523 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.